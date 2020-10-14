Davis (abdomen) was a non-participant for Wednesday's practice.
Davis swarmed the field during last Thursday's win over Chicago, suiting up in 100 percent of defensive snaps, and he racked up seven solo tackles, two pass break ups and an interception. It's unclear how the Auburn product suffered the injury, but, it's a negative sign that he didn't see any practice time after the extra rest time from Week 5. If Davis is to miss time with the injury, Jamel Dean or Ryan Smith would be in line for the start at corner back opposite Sean Murphy-Bunting.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Co-team-high tackle tally•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Nabs key interception in win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Nabs second career pick•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sheds shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Not practicing Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Receives high praise from coach•