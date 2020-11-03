Davis posted three tackles (two solo), an interception and an additional pass breakup in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The third-year cornerback continues to pile up the picks, with Monday's pushing his career-high total to four and serving as his third in the last five games. Davis also has multiple pass breakups in four contests overall during that span and is allowing a minuscule 39.3 quarterback rating and 41.3 percent completion rate in primary coverage through his first eight games, complementing those impressive numbers with 33 tackles (28 solo).