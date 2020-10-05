Davis recorded two tackles (one solo), one interception and one additional defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Over his first two seasons, Davis managed to officially break up 23 passes and yet come away with just one interception for his troubles, but the odds were bound to shift in his favor if he continued to disrupt at the same level. That may now be coming to pass, as Davis has a pair of picks in the last three games following his crucial interception of Justin Herbert at the Buccaneers' 48-yard line with 2:35 remaining Sunday. Tampa Bay was clinging to a 38-31 lead at the time, and the change of possession eventually forced Los Angeles to exhaust its remaining timeouts and the Bucs to go into kneel-down mode. Through four contests, Davis boasts a fantasy-friendly cornerback line of 13 tackles (10 solo), two interceptions and four total pass breakups while surrendering just 4.0 yards per attempt and a 46.7 percent completion rate in primary coverage.