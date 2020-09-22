Davis recorded five tackles (two solo), including one tackle for loss, an interception and another defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Davis has excelled in frequently getting his hands on the ball over his short career, but interceptions have still been at a premium for the Auburn product. Perhaps 2020 will be the season odds turn in his favor, with Sunday's key third-quarter pick of Teddy Bridgewater that came with the Bucs nursing a seven-point lead potentially jumpstarting matters. The turnover led to a Ryan Succop field goal that gave Tampa Bay some key breathing room and afforded Davis' fantasy managers a bonus on what was a relatively solid day for the third-year corner. With 19 defensed passes a year ago, Davis will look to continue exploiting his knack for getting his hands on the ball in a Week 3 road matchup against the Broncos.