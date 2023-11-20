Davis (hip) will undergo an MRI after leaving Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been banged up for most of the season, missing two games earlier in the year with a toe injury and then again missing Week 10 with the same issue. The 26-year-old has yet to record an interception in 2023.
