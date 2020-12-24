Davis (groin) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis left this past Sunday's win over the Falcons with a groin injury, and he's been listed as a DNP for the first two days of practice. The third-year cornerback is trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's matchup gainst the Lions, but a return to the practice field in any capacity Thursday would serve as meaningful progress. Jamel Dean and Ross Cockrell will be the main beneficiaries if Davis sits out.

More News