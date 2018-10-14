Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Not playing in Week 6
Davis (groin/back) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The bad news continues to pile up for the Buccaneers secondary, which has played an integral part in the league-high 358 passing yards per game that Tampa has allowed over its first four games. With Davis not suiting up versus the Falcons' high-powered passing attack and Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) on injured reserve, it looks like fellow rookie M.J. Stewart and the versatile Ryan Smith will have elevated roles Sunday, with the latter drawing the start according to Smith.
