Davis (shoulder) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Davis suffered an injury during Friday's scrimmage, but head coach Bruce Arians didn't think it was too serious at the time. It's worth keeping an eye on, though, as Davis is instrumental to the Buccaneers' defense. Last season, he posted 60 tackles, 19 pass breakups and one interception over 14 games, and Arians has recently said he's a top-10 cornerback in the league.
