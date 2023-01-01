Davis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Davis was considered doubtful for the contest after being unable to participate in practice during Week 17 prep, so it's not a surprise that he's ultimately been ruled out. Sean Murphy-Bunting will likely fill Davis' starting role with Jamel Dean back in action after missing each of Tampa Bay's past two games with a toe injury.
