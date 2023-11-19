Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a hip injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis recorded a solo tackle prior to his departure, but he'll be forced to miss most of the second half due to a hip issue. He missed last week's game due to a toe injury, and it's unclear whether his hip injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
