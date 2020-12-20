Davis won't return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with a groin injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 23-year-old had a busy afternoon prior to the injury, racking up nine total tackles and one pass defensed. Jamel Dean and Ross Cockrell could see more defensive snaps with Davis sidelined.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Busy in forgettable afternoon•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Logs full workload in win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined at practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Nabs fourth interception•