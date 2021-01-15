Davis was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Davis' groin injury looks to be trending in a positive direction as he was a full participant in Friday's practice. The cornerback is a solid tackler for the Bucs' with 68 stops (52 solo) and will hopefully be ready to build on that number in Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.
