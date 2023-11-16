Davis (toe) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Davis missed the Week 10 date with the Titans but appears ready to play Sunday versus Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and the 49ers. It's a big boost to the Tampa Bay defense. On the season, Davis has missed three games total but has played every defensive snap in the six other contests.
