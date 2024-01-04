Davis (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The 27-year-old cornerback missed the Buccaneers' Week 17 loss to the Saints with a concussion, and after an estimated limited practice session Wednesday, he upgraded to a full workload Thursday. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Davis still hasn't fully cleared concussion protocol just yet, meaning the sixth-year pro could very well carry an injury designation into the weekend.