Davis (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The 27-year-old cornerback missed the Buccaneers' Week 17 loss to the Saints with a concussion, and after an estimated limited practice session Wednesday, he upgraded to a full workload Thursday. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Davis still hasn't fully cleared concussion protocol just yet, meaning the sixth-year pro could very well carry an injury designation into the weekend.
