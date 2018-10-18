Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Practices Thursday
Davis (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis sat out Tampa's loss to the Falcons in Week 6 due to both back and groin injuries, but appears to have fully recovered. The rookie second-round pick seems to be trending towards suiting up for Sunday's game against the Browns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Not playing in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Exits game with groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...