Davis recorded four passes defended, including an interception, and six solo tackles in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.

Davis continued to serve as the Buccaneers' top coverage cornerback, as all four of his passes defended came while lined up against Bengals No.1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The 25-year-old has missed time throughout his career due to injury, including two games this season due to a hip injury this season. However, he's still brought physicality as a tackler when available. This marks the fourth season in a row that Davis has totaled double-digit passes defended (11), and he's just four stops away from matching his career high in tackles as well.