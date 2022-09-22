Davis (hip) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Davis was limited during Thursday's practice with a hip issue, but his upgrade to a full participant Friday indicates his injury isn't considered to be too serious. Through the team's first two games, Tampa Bay's No. 1 cornerback has amassed 14 tackles (12 solo), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery in that span. Davis hopes to provide another impressive outing Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Packers.
