Davis (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis has logged two full participation in practice in a row, and appears to be nearing a recovery from his lingering back injury. The second-round rookie's presence would be a big help against Cleveland's considerable passing attack, but it's conceivable that the Buccaneers could opt to take a cautious approach to Davis' recovery.