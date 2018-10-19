Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday
Davis (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis has logged two full participation in practice in a row, and appears to be nearing a recovery from his lingering back injury. The second-round rookie's presence would be a big help against Cleveland's considerable passing attack, but it's conceivable that the Buccaneers could opt to take a cautious approach to Davis' recovery.
