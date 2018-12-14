Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Davis was able to progress to a full practice participant Friday but couldn't shed the questionable tag. The 21-year-old has missed the last two games but appears on track for a return at Baltimore this week.
