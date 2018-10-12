Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday
Davis (groin/back) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Davis remained limited in practice throughout the week with a groin ailment, but a back issue also was added to Friday's injury report. If the rookie is ultimately sidelined Sunday, M.J. Stewart and Ryan Smith could see an uptick in snaps across from fellow cornerback Brent Grimes.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Exits game with groin injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Records four tackles in Week 1 spot start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...