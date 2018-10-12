Davis (groin/back) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Davis remained limited in practice throughout the week with a groin ailment, but a back issue also was added to Friday's injury report. If the rookie is ultimately sidelined Sunday, M.J. Stewart and Ryan Smith could see an uptick in snaps across from fellow cornerback Brent Grimes.

More News
Our Latest Stories