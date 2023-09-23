Davis (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis was ruled out for the Bucs' 27-17 victory over the Bears on Sunday and was a limited participant in all three practice sessions earlier this week. Expect Christian Izien -- who had the game-sealing interception Sunday to go along with three tackles -- to step into an increased workload should Davis be ruled out for Week 3.