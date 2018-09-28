Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Week 4
Davis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis was added to the injury report Friday with a groin injury. If he's not able to suit up this weekend, Ryan Smith or Javien Elliott temporarily could be tasked with a heightened role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Records four tackles in Week 1 spot start•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Draws Week 1 start•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Shakes ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Standing out with increased opportunity•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Making impression with physical play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...