Davis (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Davis was absent from practice Wednesday before getting in a pair of limited sessions. He'll hope to suit up and build on his outstanding start to the season, which includes 21 tackles and three interceptions through five games.
