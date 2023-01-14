Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Dallas.
Davis was a full participant at practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so he's more likely than not going to play in some capacity Monday. Tampa Bay is in line for a tough test against a Cowboys team that finished the regular season third in the league in scoring.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Good to go for playoffs•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Doubtful for Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Misses another practice•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Produces in pass coverage Sunday•