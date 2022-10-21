Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Davis was limited by his hip injury during Wednesday's practice session and was unable to practice Thursday. However, he returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up against Carolina. It's not yet clear whether he'll face any limitations Sunday if he's deemed ready to play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Good to go for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Full participant Wednesday•