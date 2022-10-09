Davis is questionable to return with a hip injury during Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Davis recorded four tackles before exiting with a hip issue at some point during Sunday's game, though the specifics of his injury are still unknown. The starting cornerback was limited during Thursday's practice with a minor shoulder injury sustained during last week's loss to the Chiefs, and he has recorded 23 tackles and two passes defended over the first four games of the season. With Davis sidelined, Zyon McCollum and Sean Murphy-Bunting should see increased usage for the time being.