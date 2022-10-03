Davis is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Kansas City due to a stinger in his shoulder.
Davis exited Sunday's game in the second half after recording three tackles (two solo) earlier in the matchup. If he's unable to return, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Dee Delaney should handle increased roles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Six tackles in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Puts in full session Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Dealing with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Racks up tackles in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Remains with Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Cleared for postseason opener•