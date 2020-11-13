Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 23-year-old cropped up on the injury report Thursday with the knee issue, but he's apparently trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. However, the progression of Davis' sore knee will determine his availability.
