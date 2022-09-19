Davis posted nine tackles (eight solo), a defensed pass and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.
The veteran cornerback was busy throughout the day, checking in second in tackles only to Devin White. Davis' recovery of a Mark Ingram fumble just inside the Buccaneers' 10-yard line late in the third quarter was also critical, considering the game was still tied 3-3 at the time. The 25-year-old has produced a pair of 60-tackle tallies in 14-game campaigns in the past, and with 14 stops through two games, he appears to be well on his way to blowing past those numbers if he can stay healthy.
