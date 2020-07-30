Davis was referred to as an elite cornerback by coach Bruce Arians in Tuesday's camp-opening Zoom call with reporters, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. "I think Carlton made that move last November," he said. "What he did to DeAndre Hopkins (23 yards on five catches from nine targets) was outstanding. He basically shut him out of the game, and that's not an easy job. He did a really good job on Julio (Jones). The penalties have gone. He's one of the top 10 guys in my opinion right now."

The impressive manner in which Davis wrapped up his second season clearly made an impression on Arians, and while the Buccaneers head man may also be trying to boost his young cornerback's confidence, the remarks may prove prescient once the season begins. Davis finished 2019 with 19 pass breakups and allowed a miserly 43.6 percent completion rate on pass plays when he was in primary coverage. The Auburn product also proved to be sure tackler while compiling 60 stops, and he helped limit Jones to a solid-but-not-spectacular 12-146-0 line in two games. The press coverage defensive coordinator Todd Bowles asked his defensive backs to play was a good fit for Davis' skills since he'd thrived with it during his college days, and with a year of experience in the scheme now under his belt, there's certainly a chance he begins to convert more of the passes he gets his hands on into interceptions.