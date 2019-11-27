Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Records first career INT
Davis (hip) totaled five tackles (all solo) and was credited with five passes defensed, including one interception, in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Davis flashed plenty of ball-hawking skills Sunday, nearly matching the seven defensed passes he came into the game with and coming up with the first interception of his career on a deep ball intended for Calvin Ridley early in the third quarter. Davis has solid (for a cornerback) 38 tackles through nine games, and he lowered his completion percentage and quarterback rating allowed to 41.9 and 64.6, respectively, with Sunday's suffocating effort.
