Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Records four tackles in Week 1 spot start
Davis was credited with four tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.
The rookie slid into the first unit in place of Brent Grimes (groin), and the results were unsurprisingly mixed for a player going up against the lethal combination of Drew Brees and Michael Thomas in his first NFL start. While Thomas put together a record-setting afternoon with a 16-catch, 180-yard effort, it bears noting that the Saints were in constant catch-up mode, and the Buccaneers defense was often trying to keep plays in front of them to protect their surprising lead. Davis' baptism by fire may ultimately prove to be for the best, as the Auburn product could find himself logging plenty of playing time in coming weeks if Vernon Hargreaves' shoulder injury is as serious as feared and/or Grimes' recovery from his groin issue extends for at least another week.
