Davis (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Davis will therefore be available to a Buccaneers defense drawing the unenviable task of trying to slow down a 49ers offense that seemed to regain its confidence in a Week 10 rout of the Jaguars. Davis missed one game with the toe injury and will resume his quest for his first interception of the campaign in Sunday's contest.
