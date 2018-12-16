Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Returning Week 15
Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie's return to action is a welcome sight for a Bucs secondary that has been particularly thin in recent weeks. Davis last suited up in Week 12 against the 49ers and will presumably slide back into his right cornerback spot opposite Brent Grimes on Sunday.
