Davis (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's primetime matchup against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis will miss a second straight contest due to a hip injury. The starting cornerback will be joined on the sidelines by Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and Antoine Winfield (concussion), so Tampa Bay's secondary is going to be extremely thin when facing Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's passing attack. The extent of Davis' injury remains unclear, but he'll have more than 10 more days to rehab before the Buccaneers' Nov. 6 matchup against the Rams.