Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Ruled out for Week 13
Davis (knee) will not play Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis sustained the injury Sunday against the 49ers. The Buccaneers could be thin in their secondary with fellow rookie M.J. Stewart (foot) also being ruled out and Brent Grimes (knee) listed as questionable. Ryan Smith and Javien Elliott could each see an increase in snaps Sunday.
