Davis (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Davis will miss a second consecutive game as he nurses a shoulder injury he sustained at some point after the Buccaneers' Week 16 loss to the Bengals. The cornerback will now look to be ready to go for the start of the postseason next weekend. In his absence in Week 18, Sean-Murphy-Bunting will likely start another game in Tampa Bay's secondary.