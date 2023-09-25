Davis (toe) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Eagles.
Davis was able to get in limited sessions in all three practices last week but will now miss his second game in a row. Christian Izien -- who registered four tackles and an interception in Week 2 against the Bears -- is expected to get the start at strong safety with Davis out.
