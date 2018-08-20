Davis (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis sat out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Titans, but he's ready for a full week of practice ahead of Friday's exhibition game against the Lions. The rookie second-round pick will battle M.J. Stewart (foot), who was selected in the same round of April's draft, for snaps at left cornerback behind Brent Grimes.

