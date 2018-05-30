Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Signs rookie contract

Davis, a 2018 second-round pick, officially signed his rookie contract Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Davis impressed in rookie minicamp earlier in May and was also praised by head coach Dirk Koetter during last week's OTAs for getting "off to a very fast start." The former Auburn Tiger signed a standard four-year rookie contract, and at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, he's expected to check in as the team's biggest cornerback this coming season. A three-year starter in college, Davis racked up 138 tackles, four interceptions, 29 pass breakups and three forced fumbles over that span, and he was the team leader in tackles in his final season.

