Davis missed Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury.
Davis popped up on Tampa Bay's injury report Wednesday with a toe injury, the same injury that caused him to miss two games early in the season. If the 2018 second-round pick is unable to suit against the Titans on Sunday, the Buccaneers could be in danger of being without both starting corners as Jamel Dean is still in the concussion protocol.
