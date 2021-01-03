Davis (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Tampa Bay can lock up the NFC's No. 5 seed with a win over Atlanta on Sunday, though its defense will have to proceed devoid of its top cornerback for the NFC South clash. Davis submitted limited practices Wednesday and Friday, sandwiched by a missed session Thursday, and he was considered doubtful coming into the weekend. Week 17 will mark a second consecutive absence for Davis to close out the regular season, but he'll aim to rebound in time for a road playoff game Jan. 9 or 10.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Deemed doubtful for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Downgrades to DNP•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Logs limited session•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't face Lions•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Will be game-time decision•