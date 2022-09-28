Davis totaled six tackles (four solo), including a tackle for loss, during the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3.

Davis tied two other teammates -- Antoine Winfield and Jamel Dean -- for third on the team in tackles. The fourth-year cornerback played a full allotment of snaps (60), so it's safe to say he was relatively unencumbered by the hip injury that he'd dealt with during the week. Davis lines up for another busy afternoon while trying to help slow down Patrick Mahomes and his vaunted air attack in a Week 4 showdown against the Chiefs.