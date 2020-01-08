Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Solid second season
Davis, who logged six tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in the Week 17 overtime loss to the Falcons, finished the 2019 season with 60 tackles (54 solo), one interception, 19 defensed passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games.
For all the criticism the Buccaneers' secondary received at times in 2019, it's worth noting Davis held up relatively well while often being tasked with guarding a team's top receiver, particularly after 2016 first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves was jettisoned following a Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. Davis posted impressive tackle totals for a corner, and considering he allowed just a 43.6 percent completion rate on the 110 throws he faced as a primary defender, the high number of stops weren't just due to receivers making catches in front of him. Then, Davis also got his hands on the ball with considerably greater frequency than he had during his rookie season in just one fewer game, as he boosted his number of defensed passes by 15 while playing the press coverage coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme called for. However, despite the improvement he displayed this past season, Davis' IDP value heading into 2020 drafts remains middling due to the fact he's still to demonstrate an ability to create enough turnovers to make him truly relevant as a fantasy asset.
