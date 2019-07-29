Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Standing out early
Davis has been impressive over the first several practices of camp, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis had a particularly impressive day Saturday, when he broke up several passes and then was able to notch an interception off backup Ryan Griffin late in the session. Vitali reports that head coach Bruce Arians lauded the second-year corner's performance after that practice, particularly praising Davis' timing when executing defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' bump-and-run coverage scheme. Davis is expected to be an ideal fit for the new defense, considering he excelled in that style of coverage during his college days at Auburn.
