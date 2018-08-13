Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Standing out with increased opportunity
Davis, who logged five solo tackles and two pass breakups in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday, continued to impress during Saturday's practice against the first-team offense, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Davis has been making his mark since the onset of camp, a trend that persisted during the preseason opener and continued in Saturday's practice. The rookie has been seeing plenty of time with the first unit due to the absence of Brent Grimes (undisclosed) from team drills and Vernon Hargreaves' multi-week groin injury. Saturday, Davis utilized his 6-foot-1 frame to knock a receiver completely off balance with his trademark press coverage in one-on-one drills, a style of physical play that's been his hallmark thus far. Davis will look to continue standing out during joint practices with the Titans in the coming week and a preseason tilt against them next Saturday. Once the cornerback position is back at full health, it could ultimately turn out to be one of the deeper units on the team, considering the likes of Ryan Smith and fellow 2018 draftee M.J. Stewart are also on hand behind Grimes and Hargreaves.
