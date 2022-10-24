Davis (hip) did not participate in the Buccaneers' estimated practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Davis was in and out of practice last week before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Panthers due to a lingering hip issue. The 25-year-old first picked up this injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the Falcons, but he was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps against Pittsburgh the following game. Davis has never managed to play more than 14 regular-season games in his five-year career with the Buccaneers, and he will have two more practices to improve his practice activity before Thursday's game against the Ravens.