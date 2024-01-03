Davis remains in concussion protocols Wednesday, according to head coach Todd Bowles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis suffered the concussion Week 16 against Jacksonville and was unable to practice during Week 17 prep before missing Sunday's loss to the Saints. It was reported Monday by Greg Auman of Fox Sports that Davis was trending in the right direction to play Week 18 against the Panthers; however, his continued presence in protocols will keep him questionable for the matchup for now.