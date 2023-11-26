Davis (hip) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
After a week of limited practice sessions, the veteran cornerback will be able to play through his hip issue in Week 12. Davis has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers this season, tallying 27 total tackles and four pass deflections.
