Davis (abdomen) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
This is certainly positive news, as Davis was unable to suit up in any capacity Wednesday. The team could be looking to manage Davis' reps in practice, so it's still to early to rule the Auburn product out for Week 6. If he does miss Sunday's game against Green Bay, however, Jamel Dean or Ryan Smith would be the primary picks to replace Davis in the starting lineup at cornerback.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Co-team-high tackle tally•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Nabs key interception in win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Nabs second career pick•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sheds shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Not practicing Sunday•